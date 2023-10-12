Online Multiplayer Is Here!

Today I will be releasing online multiplayer!
I'm excited to finally get this out for you all to play with friends and I hope to see you in some lobbies. Multiplayer access will be cross compatible with full game players but is restricted to the first 3 floors of a game.
With this major update comes new cards, tons of bug fixes, and performance and graphics improvements. Please keep the feedback coming and if you find a way to break the game come let us know in the discord, a post here on steam, or even a review.
Join The Discord!:
https://discord.gg/mXMgGSc
I hope with this addition, the game is more accessible and provides more opportunity for those to experience it.
If you’re interested go check it out and make sure to wishlist the full game!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2335960/Cards_Were_Dealt/
Changes:
- Added Online Co-Op to Escape!
- New Jumpscare enemies! (Very rare on intern difficulty)
- Updated Menu
- Major Performance optimizations
- Added new crucifix card
- Updated Photon Fusion and Added Mac M1 Support
- 4 new cards! (Quiet Shoes, Squeaky Shoes, Card Magnet, and Extra Battery (Full game only))
- Added CWD matchmaking discord integration
- Added skip conversation
- Elevator displays floor number
- If player dies in game (no guardian) drop the amount of cards and keycards they had on ground for other players
- Make hiding less clunky and add it to coffee tables and some lockers (but not require crouch) and highlight differently
- Fix the tutorial card prompt popup
- Packages updated
- Floors get larger each time
- Upgrade to Forward rendering to support more lights
- New Foliage shader
- Improvements to Cards menu on Controller
- Fix interact highlighting
- Clear out wall items when we place elevator (Some elevators were inaccessible)
- Players can no longer spawn in hallways
- Linking 6 terminals allows you to carry an additional card in Escape
- Controller look sensitivity base amount increased
- Enemy Rebalancing (Player detection more limited)
- Dark cards removed at the end of a floor
- Fix inserting too many keycards after hitting required amount
- Fix some tables difficult to select cards on
- Changed card draw mechanics to increase likeliness of a new card being drawn every time instead of so many repeats
- Make lockers less clunky to interact with
- Fix usable card UI moving after many flips
- Make held things like gun follow your camera height
- Change: Ability bar uses a golden color
- Collecting 36 cards in one game adds an additional slot
- Adjusted card and keycard counts based on player count
- New Posters and Wall Scenery Objects
- Fix “flickery” transitions where the diamonds scale
- Fix graphics settings not populating correctly
Love you.
Thanks for playing,
Cole
Changed files in this update