Online Multiplayer Is Here!

Today I will be releasing online multiplayer!

I'm excited to finally get this out for you all to play with friends and I hope to see you in some lobbies. Multiplayer access will be cross compatible with full game players but is restricted to the first 3 floors of a game.

With this major update comes new cards, tons of bug fixes, and performance and graphics improvements. Please keep the feedback coming and if you find a way to break the game come let us know in the discord, a post here on steam, or even a review.

Join The Discord!:

https://discord.gg/mXMgGSc

I hope with this addition, the game is more accessible and provides more opportunity for those to experience it.

If you’re interested go check it out and make sure to wishlist the full game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2335960/Cards_Were_Dealt/

Changes:

Added Online Co-Op to Escape!

New Jumpscare enemies! (Very rare on intern difficulty)

Updated Menu

Major Performance optimizations

Added new crucifix card

Updated Photon Fusion and Added Mac M1 Support

4 new cards! (Quiet Shoes, Squeaky Shoes, Card Magnet, and Extra Battery (Full game only))

Added CWD matchmaking discord integration

Added skip conversation

Elevator displays floor number

If player dies in game (no guardian) drop the amount of cards and keycards they had on ground for other players

Make hiding less clunky and add it to coffee tables and some lockers (but not require crouch) and highlight differently

Fix the tutorial card prompt popup

Packages updated

Floors get larger each time

Upgrade to Forward rendering to support more lights

New Foliage shader

Improvements to Cards menu on Controller

Fix interact highlighting

Clear out wall items when we place elevator (Some elevators were inaccessible)

Players can no longer spawn in hallways

Linking 6 terminals allows you to carry an additional card in Escape

Controller look sensitivity base amount increased

Enemy Rebalancing (Player detection more limited)

Dark cards removed at the end of a floor

Fix inserting too many keycards after hitting required amount

Fix some tables difficult to select cards on

Changed card draw mechanics to increase likeliness of a new card being drawn every time instead of so many repeats

Make lockers less clunky to interact with

Fix usable card UI moving after many flips

Make held things like gun follow your camera height

Change: Ability bar uses a golden color

Collecting 36 cards in one game adds an additional slot

Adjusted card and keycard counts based on player count

New Posters and Wall Scenery Objects

Fix “flickery” transitions where the diamonds scale

Fix graphics settings not populating correctly

Love you.

Thanks for playing,

Cole