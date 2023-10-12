Share · View all patches · Build 12427480 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy

HALLOWEEN EVENT

(October 12 - November 13)

Enter the Haunting Realm of the Puppet Master's Halloween Event! Join us as we unveil a sinister array of eerie cosmetics and a spine-chilling spectacle for you to unearth. But heed this warning, these unearthly treasures exact a frightful toll on your XP. Utilize your ethereal XP boost elixirs while the event's veil is drawn, or prepare for a nightmarish grind once it withers away into the abyss. Muahahahaha!

Double XP for all multiplayer modes.

XP Boost for Toulon’s Journal's objectives.

Halloween Decorations on every map!

8 New Halloween Themed Character Skins.

2 New Halloween Themed Weapon Skins.

1 New Halloween Themed Emote (Blade, Tunneler, Jester, Decapitron, Mephisto.)

Human Skins

ReAnimated Agent with Zombie Voice (10,000 XP)

ReAnimated Dana with Zombie Voice (10,000 XP)

ReAnimated Neil Gallager with Zombie Voice (10,000 XP)

ReAnimated Martha with Zombie Voice (10,000 XP)

Puppet Skins

Wraith Blade (10,000 XP)

Bounty Hunter Six Shooter (10,000 XP)

Witchy Leech-Woman (10,000 XP)

Burglar Pinhead (10,000 XP)

Puppet Weapon Skins

Blade - Sickle and Knife (5,000 XP)

Decapitron - Jack O Lantern (5,000 XP)

Puppet Emotes

Trick or Treat (600 XP)

Leech-woman - Curtsy (250 XP)

Note: All Halloween Event cosmetics will remain in the game once the event is over but your XP boost will not.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN, Special announcement on Halloween Day, so stay tuned!

Balance Changes

Totem Sutekh

Claws

Removed Stun effect from Secondary Charge Attack

No longer cause 5 seconds of Bleeding poison damage from Secondary Charge Attack

Totem Warrior

Claws

Removed Stun effect from Secondary Charge Attack

No longer cause 5 seconds of Bleeding poison damage from Secondary Charge Attack

Blade

Stiletto - Hatchet

No longer cause 10 seconds of Bleeding poison damage from Secondary Charge Attack

Increased secondary attack’s maximum charge Pull force for from 400 to 1000

Decaptrion

Morph Head

Decreased Pull time no static energy attack from 2 seconds to 1 second.

Decreased Throw time no static energy attack from 2 seconds to 1 second.