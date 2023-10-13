Hotfix 1.4.2.1

Added: You can now select Reflections quality

Added: Polish is now selectable as a translation

↻ Changed: Updated Unreal Engine to 5.3.1

↻ Changed: Physics interactions between props and players are bit less explosive

✓ Fixed: FPS rate decreasing over the course of a match

✓ Fixed: Witch Pirate Ghost Skin are flickering

✓ Fixed: Snowflakes are floating inside of rooms

✓ Fixed: Password protection for games is not working

✓ Fixed: Luaq eyes missing the iris

✓ Fixed: The light in the main menu is not updating its position correctly on lower fps

✓ Fixed: Objects drawing through the landscape on old GPUs and low settings.

✓ Fixed: Jump pads sliding away from their start position

✓ Fixed: Props standing on other props that disappear due to player transformations don’t fall

✓ Fixed: Pop-ups for props, quests and achievements not working

✓ Fixed: Chat timestamp color

✓ Fixed: Study witch skills task time in Imposturous being too short

✓ Fixed: Anvil task slider and input mismatch in Imposturous

✓ Fixed: Wardrobe not being editable in Creative Mode

✓ Fixed: Light and switch connections being broken in older maps in Creative Mode (maps saved between 1.4.2 and 1.4.2.1 need to have their light and switch connections be redone)

✓ Fixed: Vacuum trap sometimes causing desync between server and clients