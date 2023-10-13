Hotfix 1.4.2.1

- Added: You can now select Reflections quality
- Added: Polish is now selectable as a translation
↻ Changed: Updated Unreal Engine to 5.3.1
↻ Changed: Physics interactions between props and players are bit less explosive
✓ Fixed: FPS rate decreasing over the course of a match
✓ Fixed: Witch Pirate Ghost Skin are flickering
✓ Fixed: Snowflakes are floating inside of rooms
✓ Fixed: Password protection for games is not working
✓ Fixed: Luaq eyes missing the iris
✓ Fixed: The light in the main menu is not updating its position correctly on lower fps
✓ Fixed: Objects drawing through the landscape on old GPUs and low settings.
✓ Fixed: Jump pads sliding away from their start position
✓ Fixed: Props standing on other props that disappear due to player transformations don’t fall
✓ Fixed: Pop-ups for props, quests and achievements not working
✓ Fixed: Chat timestamp color
✓ Fixed: Study witch skills task time in Imposturous being too short
✓ Fixed: Anvil task slider and input mismatch in Imposturous
✓ Fixed: Wardrobe not being editable in Creative Mode
✓ Fixed: Light and switch connections being broken in older maps in Creative Mode (maps saved between 1.4.2 and 1.4.2.1 need to have their light and switch connections be redone)
✓ Fixed: Vacuum trap sometimes causing desync between server and clients
Changed files in this update