RPG Architect update for 12 October 2023

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Build 12427430

  • Virtual key now supports a "require release," such that a key has to be released before registering again (note that this only affects virtual key scripting, not interactions).
  • Fixed an issue with some .ogg files registering incorrectly and locking up the system (manual NVorbis patch created locally).
  • Fixed an issue with placement of the party on teleport.
  • Further pathfinding work (behind the scenes) -- it may enter beta tomorrow for public use.

Changed files in this update

