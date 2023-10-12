- Virtual key now supports a "require release," such that a key has to be released before registering again (note that this only affects virtual key scripting, not interactions).
- Fixed an issue with some .ogg files registering incorrectly and locking up the system (manual NVorbis patch created locally).
- Fixed an issue with placement of the party on teleport.
- Further pathfinding work (behind the scenes) -- it may enter beta tomorrow for public use.
RPG Architect update for 12 October 2023
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update