The First Age is Upon Us — Stone Age

Greetings, Universe Architects!

Human history is ready for its re-debut in the simulation. With the Dawn of Civilization, it’s time to give rise to the Stone Age.

In August, the Civilization Garden went through a complete overhaul and we’ve received a lot of love with the new revamp, even in its bare form. We are excited to share that with the release of the Stone Age Civilization update:

We’ve introduced seven new trait nodes on the Main Simulation tree.

Add four unique trophy nodes to the Civilization tree: Stonehenge, Göbekli Tepe, Dog Domestication and Lascaux.

Purchase the Stonehenge glitch node with your hard earned Metabits.

Göbekli Tepe, Dog Domestication and Lascaux are three new prizes that can be purchased in the Logit Store. They will appear in the Civilization Garden once purchased.

Another Secret Achievement

Delve into the Stone Age garden with keen eyes, players might find something hidden waiting to be discovered.

Humans Walk Among Us

Animated characters have begun to appear in the Civilization Garden, bringing new interactions to a growing age of humanity. Observe the life of early humans in the Stone Age:

See classic Trait Nodes brought to life in the Civilization Garden, including Fire, Burial and more.

Enjoy the animated glory of new trophy nodes in the garden, including Lascaux and Dog Domestication.

Watch new human 3D models perform unique actions when you click on them.

Our new competitive leaderboard feature, the Research Race, has undergone a couple major iterations now. We've collected a lot of your feedback and are looking ahead at long term quality of life improvements. Before we can get there, this update is on the smaller side. Here's what to look out for in this patch:

Research Race party size has been increased to 15 players!

Now you see me, now... you still do! Players should now be able to see themselves in their participating Research Race, as well as the correct ranking of participants in the side tab.

Ordering of players in the Research Race is now fixed to properly represent progress.

Minor UI bug fixes.

In other news, Beyond Episode 20 will be making its appearance to the public very soon. It is in the final stages of polish and tuning. We will be moving away from the stars as we begin to chart strange territory. I wonder what Semblance will find…

On Friday 10/20 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM EST, we will be holding another livestream as we dive more into Beyond Episode 20 and details regarding the Research Race feature. Stay tuned for a long dev diary coming to you soon.

Thank you for your continued support and remember to stay cellular!