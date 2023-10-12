Fixed Wallum Toad not spawning

New roadmap in the extras menu

Made dummy "DPS: X" text float above him & changed color to black & moved it up the layers

Fixed certain characters being unable to shoot with a controller

Fixed bug when returning from the character select with a controller

Fixed familiars attacking Wallum Toad when invincible

Fixed Swains boomerang not disappearing from their hand when thrown

Moved blood pool splatters down a few layers

Shrunk dummy red DPS text by 0.5x

Fixed dragonfly nests not working

Added layer ordering to topiaries

Fixed bug where the same item appears over and over

Improved familiar pathfinding

Improved pest pathfinding

Optimised pathfinding

Modified knockback amounts on all enemies

Put a slight glow on a few objects/pests