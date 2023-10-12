 Skip to content

Forebloomed: Evergreen Edition update for 12 October 2023

v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12427327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Wallum Toad not spawning
New roadmap in the extras menu
Made dummy "DPS: X" text float above him & changed color to black & moved it up the layers

Fixed certain characters being unable to shoot with a controller
Fixed bug when returning from the character select with a controller
Fixed familiars attacking Wallum Toad when invincible
Fixed Swains boomerang not disappearing from their hand when thrown
Moved blood pool splatters down a few layers
Shrunk dummy red DPS text by 0.5x
Fixed dragonfly nests not working
Added layer ordering to topiaries
Fixed bug where the same item appears over and over
Improved familiar pathfinding
Improved pest pathfinding
Optimised pathfinding
Modified knockback amounts on all enemies
Put a slight glow on a few objects/pests

