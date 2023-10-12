New disaster logic for mysterious blocks and bugfixes

Greetings,

I'm excited to announce the release of a new update for our game. This update includes several important bug fixes and notable changes that enhance your gaming experience:

Mysterious Stone: In this update, we've modified the behavior of the Mysterious Stone. Now, when it triggers a disaster, it won't immediately lead to the next disaster; instead, it will summon a random one. The subsequent disaster will persist until the wave ends, making "portal manipulation" much more challenging.

Zero Noise Cost Cards: Previously, players with no noise were unable to play cards with zero noise cost due to a bug. We've addressed this issue, and now you can use zero noise cost cards without any hindrance.

Lava and Frost Grounds: Those grounds were blocking the view of Crystals. We've resolved this problem, ensuring a clearer view of the crystals.

Enemy Healing: Lava and Frost Grounds were not effectively healing the related type enemies. With this update, they will now fully heal these enemies, increasing the difficulty of magma and frozen levels.

Upgrade Screen: Previously, when your card deck became crowded on the upgrades screen, it would block access to other buttons. This issue has been fixed, allowing for smoother navigation on the upgrades screen.

New Enemy Addition: We've introduced a new enemy to the game. You may have noticed an achievement related to "Chesty" without encountering them. With this update, we've added a new level featuring Chesty, so now you can earn that achievement on the latest level.

This update represents our final round of bug fixes, and we are confident that it addresses all reported issues. However, if you happen to encounter any more bugs or have feedback to share, please don't hesitate to reach out to us on our Discord channel: https://discord.gg/2pwFk6HRCh.

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy this latest update.

Keep digging