A Tiny Sticker Tale update for 12 October 2023

A Tiny Sticker Tale v1.0.7 now available!

12 October 2023

Patch notes:

  • Full German localization added to the game
  • Full Korean localization added to the game
  • Fixes in Japanese localization
  • Fixes in French localization

A Tiny Sticker Tales and Lonesome Village Bundle

We also want to share that we have created a bundle where everybody will be able to purchase our both games A Tiny Sticker Tale and Lonesome Village for a discounted price!

Thanks for playing our game! If you like it please consider leaving a review! ❤️

Steve
Ogre Pixel
www.ogrepixel.com

