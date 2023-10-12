A Tiny Sticker Tale v1.0.7 now available!
Patch notes:
- Full German localization added to the game
- Full Korean localization added to the game
- Fixes in Japanese localization
- Fixes in French localization
A Tiny Sticker Tales and Lonesome Village Bundle
We also want to share that we have created a bundle where everybody will be able to purchase our both games A Tiny Sticker Tale and Lonesome Village for a discounted price!
Thanks for playing our game! If you like it please consider leaving a review! ❤️
Steve
Ogre Pixel
www.ogrepixel.com
