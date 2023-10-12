A Tiny Sticker Tale v1.0.7 now available!

Patch notes:

Full German localization added to the game

Full Korean localization added to the game

Fixes in Japanese localization

Fixes in French localization

A Tiny Sticker Tales and Lonesome Village Bundle

We also want to share that we have created a bundle where everybody will be able to purchase our both games A Tiny Sticker Tale and Lonesome Village for a discounted price!

Bundle info here

Steve

Ogre Pixel

www.ogrepixel.com