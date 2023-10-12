Update, Version 20231012

English
[Prologue]The civilian collateral damage in the airport now has a little better explanation.
[Character Customization]Added 1 playable female and 1 playable male character appearance that can be used on your main character and customized teammates. (Those are just some very old models.)
简体中文
【序章】机场的平民伤害现在有了一个较好的说明。
【角色自定义】加入了1个新的女性外观和1个新的男性外观可在创建主角和自定义队友时使用。（这些都是相对古老的模型。）
