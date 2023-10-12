- Passive skills are now learnable
- All summons work
- Yellow warp has been removed from snow area
- The desert is no longer considered an indoor area
- Minor shading fixes
Corvos Dynasty Playtest update for 12 October 2023
Patch 0.5.7 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2599251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update