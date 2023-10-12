Dransik 2.2 - Build: 703.451

Share · View all patches · Build 12427069 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Trick ..... or Treat? Candy or Brew? Pumpkin Pie or Pumpkin Spice? Are you brave enough to knock on the door of the Spooky House?

Happy Halloween Dransik! It seems that something spooky is happening near Garnea. Be brave or be dead is what travelers coming into town are telling locals.

We hope everyone enjoys this and we will leave the event running through Halloween!!!

Issues Fixed / Game Changes

Fixed broken level-up effect

Expanded special effects and sound effects

Updated existing lightning effects to have some weapon variation

Spelling errors in items and creatures

Fixed slightly pivoted window frames on UI

More groundwork done for the magic/spell-casting class

Player light works through avatar changes

Dragon fire gauntlets removed from generic tables (craft only)

Serpent Gauntlet art is in. Thanks, Gald!

Creature type resists adjusted

UI widgets are themed/look better (close button, book pages)

Fixed long-standing typos on equipment and one monster name

Adjusted weight on equipment, ammo, potions, bandages, and scrolls (should not affect much)

New Content

Many new spooky items have been added

New creatures and mechanics

Demon Spire new modes and reworked drops and monsters

Equipment Changes[u][/u]

Axes

Chiroptera Battle Axe -> Requires level 85, provides 135-187 Disease damage, +40 Hit, +3 Str and +7 Con, Vampiric Touch

Bows

Chiroptera Bow -> Requires level 70, provides 68-139 Poison damage, +40 Hit, +5 Str and +5 Dex

Armor

Pumpkin Mask -> Requires level 30, provides 28 armor, +6 All Stats and Polymorph into Costumes

Special thanks to the countless hours of testing and suggestions.