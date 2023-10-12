 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dransik update for 12 October 2023

Dransik 2.2 - Build: 703.451

Share · View all patches · Build 12427069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trick ..... or Treat? Candy or Brew? Pumpkin Pie or Pumpkin Spice? Are you brave enough to knock on the door of the Spooky House?

Happy Halloween Dransik! It seems that something spooky is happening near Garnea. Be brave or be dead is what travelers coming into town are telling locals.

We hope everyone enjoys this and we will leave the event running through Halloween!!!

Issues Fixed / Game Changes

  • Fixed broken level-up effect
  • Expanded special effects and sound effects
  • Updated existing lightning effects to have some weapon variation
  • Spelling errors in items and creatures
  • Fixed slightly pivoted window frames on UI
  • More groundwork done for the magic/spell-casting class
  • Player light works through avatar changes
  • Dragon fire gauntlets removed from generic tables (craft only)
  • Serpent Gauntlet art is in. Thanks, Gald!
  • Creature type resists adjusted
  • UI widgets are themed/look better (close button, book pages)
  • Fixed long-standing typos on equipment and one monster name
  • Adjusted weight on equipment, ammo, potions, bandages, and scrolls (should not affect much)

New Content

  • Many new spooky items have been added
  • New creatures and mechanics
  • Demon Spire new modes and reworked drops and monsters

Equipment Changes[u][/u]
Axes

  • Chiroptera Battle Axe -> Requires level 85, provides 135-187 Disease damage, +40 Hit, +3 Str and +7 Con, Vampiric Touch

Bows

  • Chiroptera Bow -> Requires level 70, provides 68-139 Poison damage, +40 Hit, +5 Str and +5 Dex

Armor

  • Pumpkin Mask -> Requires level 30, provides 28 armor, +6 All Stats and Polymorph into Costumes

Special thanks to the countless hours of testing and suggestions.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1871471 Depot 1871471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link