Dransik 2.2 - Build: 703.451

Trick ..... or Treat? Candy or Brew? Pumpkin Pie or Pumpkin Spice? Are you brave enough to knock on the door of the Spooky House?
Happy Halloween Dransik! It seems that something spooky is happening near Garnea. Be brave or be dead is what travelers coming into town are telling locals.
We hope everyone enjoys this and we will leave the event running through Halloween!!!
Issues Fixed / Game Changes
- Fixed broken level-up effect
- Expanded special effects and sound effects
- Updated existing lightning effects to have some weapon variation
- Spelling errors in items and creatures
- Fixed slightly pivoted window frames on UI
- More groundwork done for the magic/spell-casting class
- Player light works through avatar changes
- Dragon fire gauntlets removed from generic tables (craft only)
- Serpent Gauntlet art is in. Thanks, Gald!
- Creature type resists adjusted
- UI widgets are themed/look better (close button, book pages)
- Fixed long-standing typos on equipment and one monster name
- Adjusted weight on equipment, ammo, potions, bandages, and scrolls (should not affect much)
New Content
- Many new spooky items have been added
- New creatures and mechanics
- Demon Spire new modes and reworked drops and monsters
Equipment Changes[u][/u]
Axes
- Chiroptera Battle Axe -> Requires level 85, provides 135-187 Disease damage, +40 Hit, +3 Str and +7 Con, Vampiric Touch
Bows
- Chiroptera Bow -> Requires level 70, provides 68-139 Poison damage, +40 Hit, +5 Str and +5 Dex
Armor
- Pumpkin Mask -> Requires level 30, provides 28 armor, +6 All Stats and Polymorph into Costumes
Special thanks to the countless hours of testing and suggestions.
