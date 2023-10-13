0️⃣ SNF Perk #4 0️⃣ (patch v0.815)

Hi Time Survivors,

Time for the last SNF daily perk!

🗹 Perk #1 (Tuesday): Ancient Latin Language

🗹 Perk #2 (Wednesday): New Languages + New Shrinker Weapon (only in TS demo, not in Chapter 0!)

🗹 Perk #3 (Thursday): Retro Look Filter

🗹 Perk #4 (today): New LeafBlower Weapon (only in TS demo, not in Chapter 0!)

Keep enemies at bay with this high-knockback weapon and leverage the synergies it offers with other fire, ice, and poison-based weapons:



PATCH NOTES 0.815

[Gameplay Changes]

New LeafBlower weapon

Reduced Griffon damage by ~10%

Fixed: Mortician is immune to Shrinker (h/t cookie)

[QoL]

Improved Invaders GFX

_Yes, the new weapons are available only in Time Survivors demo: if you haven't switched yet, do it now: it's the same game as Chapter 0 but with additional content (more characters, more stages, more weapon) AND you will keep all your current unlocks\progress!_

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/

Thanks for playing our game!