0️⃣ SNF Perk #4 0️⃣ (patch v0.815)

Hi Time Survivors,
Time for the last SNF daily perk!
🗹 Perk #1 (Tuesday): Ancient Latin Language
🗹 Perk #2 (Wednesday): New Languages + New Shrinker Weapon (only in TS demo, not in Chapter 0!)
🗹 Perk #3 (Thursday): Retro Look Filter
🗹 Perk #4 (today): New LeafBlower Weapon (only in TS demo, not in Chapter 0!)
Keep enemies at bay with this high-knockback weapon and leverage the synergies it offers with other fire, ice, and poison-based weapons:
PATCH NOTES 0.815
[Gameplay Changes]
- New LeafBlower weapon
- Reduced Griffon damage by ~10%
- Fixed: Mortician is immune to Shrinker (h/t cookie)
[QoL]
- Improved Invaders GFX
_Yes, the new weapons are available only in Time Survivors demo: if you haven't switched yet, do it now: it's the same game as Chapter 0 but with additional content (more characters, more stages, more weapon) AND you will keep all your current unlocks\progress!_
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/
Thanks for playing our game!
- Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team)
