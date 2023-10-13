 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 13 October 2023

Faster Prop Menu, Improved Faultline Resizing, PCSL 3Gun Airsoft & Arrow props

Build 12427013

  • Enhancements

    • Sped up loading prop icons

  • New Functionality

    • You can keep pressing left-right arrows to resize the width of props without using the resizing dialog

  • New Props

    • Various Arrow markers
    • 3gun Airsoft Floating target, bobber, star, dali single & double swinger
    • 3gun swingers and vert targets
    • New PCSL category with 14 new target props
    • EHC 2023 Wall for Ads

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701371 Depot 1701371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701373 Depot 1701373
  • Loading history…
