-
Enhancements
- Sped up loading prop icons
-
New Functionality
- You can keep pressing left-right arrows to resize the width of props without using the resizing dialog
-
New Props
- Various Arrow markers
- 3gun Airsoft Floating target, bobber, star, dali single & double swinger
- 3gun swingers and vert targets
- New PCSL category with 14 new target props
- EHC 2023 Wall for Ads
Practisim Designer update for 13 October 2023
Faster Prop Menu, Improved Faultline Resizing, PCSL 3Gun Airsoft & Arrow props
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701371 Depot 1701371
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701373 Depot 1701373
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update