DFHack 50.11-r2rc1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Q: How do I download DFHack?

A: Either add to your Steam library from our Steam page or scroll to the latest release on our GitHub releases page, expand the "Assets" list, and download the file for your platform (e.g. dfhack-XX.XX-rX-Windows-64bit.zip.

This release is compatible with all distributions of Dwarf Fortress: Steam, Itch, and Classic.

Please report any issues (or feature requests) on the DFHack GitHub issue tracker. When reporting issues, please upload a zip file of your savegame and a zip file of your mods directory to the cloud and add links to the GitHub issue. Make sure your files are downloadable by "everyone with the link". We need your savegame to reproduce the problem and test the fix, and we need your active mods so we can load your savegame. Issues with savegames and mods attached get fixed first!

Highlights

Search! Search! Search!

We finally have search widgets for many of the screens with long lists. No longer will you need to scroll endlessly to find Bim Zasitisos, Cook. You can just type "bim", or "cook", or maybe "knifedales", since that's what "Zasitisos" translates to and it's the name you see in some contexts.

Search units on the Citizens tab:



Search (and filter) interview candidates on the Justice tab:



Search artifacts on the world screen (for raids):



Search religions for dedicating a new temple:



So far, here are the screens that are covered:

Info -> Creatures -> Citizens

Info -> Creatures -> Pets/Livestock

Info -> Creatures -> Pets/Livestock -> Overall Training

Info -> Creatures -> Pets/Livestock -> Assign Trainer

Info -> Creatures -> Others

Info -> Creatures -> Dead/Missing

Info -> Tasks

Info -> Labor -> Work details

Info -> Objects -> Artifacts

Info -> Objects -> Symbols

Info -> Objects -> Named objects

Info -> Objects -> Written content

Info -> Justice -> * -> Interrogate

Info -> Justice -> * -> Convict

Location selector -> Temple

Location selector -> Guildhall

Unit selector -> Bedroom

Unit selector -> Office

Unit selector -> Dining hall

Unit selector -> Tomb

Unit selector -> Workshop worker

Unit selector -> Occupation

Unit selector -> Burrow

Unit selector -> Squad kill order

Plus the screens that were already covered in previous DFHack versions:

Unit selector -> Squad assignment

Zone -> Pasture -> Animal assignment

Zone -> Pit -> Animal assignment

Building -> Cage -> Animal assignment

Building -> Restraint -> Animal assignment

Preserve tomb assignments

Have you noticed that your nobles don't actually get buried in the nice tombs you assigned to them while they were alive and demanding nice tombs? This is because DF loses track of that assignment when they die, which is amusingly and tragically ironic.

Enable preserve-tombs in the DFHack gui/control-panel ("Fort" and "Autostart" tabs) to keep track of those tomb assignments and ensure they are actually used for their intended purposes.

Announcements

PSAs

As always, remember that, just like the vanilla DF game, DFHack tools can also have bugs. It is a good idea to save often and keep backups of the forts that you care about.

Many DFHack tools that worked in previous (pre-Steam) versions of DF have not been updated yet and are marked with the "unavailable" tag in their docs. If you try to run them, they will show a warning and exit immediately. You can run the command again to override the warning (though of course the tools may not work). We make no guarantees of reliability for the tools that are marked as "unavailable".

The in-game interface for running DFHack commands (gui/launcher) will not show "unavailable" tools by default. You can still run them if you know their names, or you can turn on dev mode by hitting Ctrl-D while in gui/launcher and they will be added to the autocomplete list. Some tools do not compile yet and are not available at all, even when in dev mode.

If you see a tool complaining about the lack of a cursor, know that it's referring to the keyboard cursor (which used to be the only real option in Dwarf Fortress). You can enable the keyboard cursor by entering mining mode or selecting the dump/forbid tool and hitting Alt-K (the DFHack keybinding for toggle-kbd-cursor. We're working on making DFHack tools more mouse-aware and accessible so this step isn't necessary in the future.

Generated release notes

add-recipe: (reinstated) add reactions to your civ (e.g. for high boots if your civ didn't start with the ability to make high boots)

preserve-tombs: keep tombs assigned to units when they die

spectate: (reinstated) automatically follow dwarves, cycling among interesting ones

New Features

drain-aquifer: gained ability to drain just above or below a certain z-level new option to drain all layers except for the first N aquifer layers, in case you want some aquifer layers but not too many

gui/control-panel: drain-aquifer --top 2 added as an autostart option

logistics: automelt now optionally supports melting masterworks; click on gear icon on stockpiles overlay frame

sort: new search widgets for Info panel tabs, including all "Creatures" subtabs, all "Objects" subtabs, "Tasks", and the "Work details" subtab under "Labor" new search and filter widgets for the "Interrogate" and "Convict" screens under "Justice" new search widgets for location selection screen (when you're choosing what kind of guildhall or temple to dedicate) new search widgets for burrow assignment screen and other unit assignment dialogs new search widgets for artifacts on the world/raid screen



Fixes

gui/sandbox: fix scrollbar moving double distance on click

hide-tutorials: fix the embark tutorial prompt sometimes not being skipped

suspendmanager: fix errors when constructing near the map edge

zone: don't show animal assignment link for cages and restraints linked to dungeon zones (which aren't normally assignable)

Misc Improvements

orders: recheck command now only resets orders that have conditions that can be rechecked

overlay: allow overlay_onupdate_max_freq_seconds to be dynamically set to 0 for a burst of high-frequency updates

sort: added help button for squad assignment search/filter/sort

zone: animals trained for war or hunting are now labeled as such in animal assignment screens

Removed

FILTER_FULL_TEXT: moved from gui.widgets to utils; if your full text search preference is lost, please reset it in gui/control-panel

Lua

added GRAY color aliases for GREY colors

utils.search_text: text search routine (generalized from internal widgets.FilteredList logic)

Structures