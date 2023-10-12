New Monthly Update: My Hypnotized Family 0.30

Dear Friends,
The new update is out! This has been the most technically heavy update since we've changed the sprites back in January. Other than a juicy scene with Lucy and another steamy one with her Mom, the update includes:
-
Scene replay gallery, where any sexual event can be watched over and over again
-
Now pubic hair in all sex scenes can be turned on and off in preferences menu!! (everyone but Lucy). You can change that setting at any moment in the game
-
By popular demand fast Game Overs now don't send you to title screen, but back to the moment you can make another choice
-
Game Overs that are very long, like choosing to hypnotize Lucy over Helen on Day 2, now have hints when to save the game and if game over is reached, a reminder to load that game is shown.
-
Much more obvious and branded end sequence.
Most of these updates were suggested by you - the customers and I can't thank you for your support, communication and interest in the project.
I hope both lovers of pink-haired girls that abuse their toys and juicy voluptuous MILFs that shower their clits will get a good orgasm out of this update - both the artist and the writer did their very best to please you!!!
Thank you and I am looking forward to your feedback on our discord server!
