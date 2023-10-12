New Monthly Update: My Hypnotized Family 0.30

Dear Friends,

The new update is out! This has been the most technically heavy update since we've changed the sprites back in January. Other than a juicy scene with Lucy and another steamy one with her Mom, the update includes:

Scene replay gallery, where any sexual event can be watched over and over again

Now pubic hair in all sex scenes can be turned on and off in preferences menu!! (everyone but Lucy). You can change that setting at any moment in the game

By popular demand fast Game Overs now don't send you to title screen, but back to the moment you can make another choice

Game Overs that are very long, like choosing to hypnotize Lucy over Helen on Day 2, now have hints when to save the game and if game over is reached, a reminder to load that game is shown.

Much more obvious and branded end sequence.

Most of these updates were suggested by you - the customers and I can't thank you for your support, communication and interest in the project.

I hope both lovers of pink-haired girls that abuse their toys and juicy voluptuous MILFs that shower their clits will get a good orgasm out of this update - both the artist and the writer did their very best to please you!!!

Thank you and I am looking forward to your feedback on our discord server!