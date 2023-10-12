Road to Chapter 2 - Part 6: Wargression Deep Dive and Playtest Tomorrow!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Warlocks!

We’re happy to be back with a fresh entry of our weekly update and take another step on our road to Chapter 2!

As day by day we are getting a lot of precious feedback from the Chapter 2 demo and we’re getting ready for the playtest of its bigger chunk, we would like to talk a bit more about the brand new progression system.

We introduced the Wargression system in one of our previous updates but since this is a pretty big departure from Palmer's chapter - we want to give you a better look at what you can expect when it comes to choosing your progression path in the game. In today’s entry we are diving into the areas influenced by Wargression and pointing out the benefits that can come from various improvements for Urd, as well as her arsenal.

Let’s get right to it!

OFFENSIVE UPGRADES

To emphasize Urd’s personality and gameplay style, her offensive upgrades will show you the true meaning of “high risk and high reward” gameplay. As she embarks on her quest of revenge, you will be able to see that this theme is also reflected in some of the upgrades.

Common knowledge says wounded animals can be quite dangerous. And same goes for our red headed avenger. And you will be able to experience it in the game by following this category of upgrades.

Choosing perks such as “Aggressor”, “Anger Management”, “Sadist”, “Berserk” or “Super Combo” will give you benefits when your health points are below a certain level, your combo meter is draining or - simply - when you get hit.

The names of each of those upgrades should also give you an idea of what hides behind them.

DEFENSIVE UPGRADES

While wandering through the sinister locations of the brutalist west you can find yourselves cornered. Fortunately there is a suit of Urd’s abilities - and ones you can further level them up no less - that allow her to pose a threat in that situation. To paraphrase the animalistic metaphor - cornered Urd is as dangerous as a wounded one. Her set of defensive upgrades is designed in a way where she is protected from incoming danger but can also bite back and give the demons a nasty, and lethal surprise.

The first set of defensive perks relates to the classic meaning of this category. With “Defence Boost”, “Fortification”, or “Stabilizer” you can increase Urd’s armor and health points or even slow down the drain of your life essence.

On the other hand (and here’s a biting back part) you can choose upgrades that will let you also damage enemies. Pick up the “Spiked Armor” upgrade and see monsters attacking the fiery magician get wounded or start bleeding profusely.

Another tool in Urd's vast arsenal is the "Reflective Armor" - useful when facing trigger happy foes to reflect their projectiles back their way.

INCREASE YOUR LUCK

As the system contains over 80 different upgrades, spanned across 13 different categories, each allowing between 1 and 5 upgrade levels - it’s important to have some degree of control over your progression path.

This is where the luck upgrades come in handy. These will increase your chances of rolling the perks that will be more suited to your gameplay style.

Thanks to a “Specialist” you can choose a certain category of upgrades and be sure that you will get at least one perk of a given type on rerolls. “Bargain Hunter” will give you an additional reroll and upgrade option at each upgrade selection. With “Lucky Bastard” you will receive a rare opportunity to buy two upgrades on one go!

CHAPTER 2 PLAYTEST TOMORROW!

Just a friendly reminder - there's less than 24 hours to apply for the Chapter 2 playtest, where anyone who applies on our Discord will have a chance to play through all of the 12 levels of Chapter 2 and experience everything we’ve been building up until this point.

So, without further ado - Project Warlock II: Chapter 2 playtest will begin tomorrow (Friday) at 19:00 CEST / 10AM PDT / 1PM EDT. It’s expected to run until Monday 23:59 CEST / 2PM PDT / 5PM EDT.

How to sign up for Chapter 2 Playtests?

Just join our Discord server and head to the “Playtest Club” channel for more information - it’s the second channel on the list.

WHAT'S NEXT?

That’s all for today’s update revealing more details about the progression system in Chapter 2. However, this is just one part of our Wargression Deep Dive as next week we will be sharing new bits of info about upgrades for weapons, magic and poison.

Please remember as well about the Chapter 2 demo which is available on Steam all the time. New feedback is always appreciated ;)

Till next time!

