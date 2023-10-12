 Skip to content

Solitaire Quest: Garden Story update for 12 October 2023

Added Dutch Localization

Share · View all patches · Build 12426849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're excited to announce the addition of Dutch Localization, bringing an enhanced experience to our Dutch-speaking players on Steam!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2530991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2530992
  • Loading history…
