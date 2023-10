Share · View all patches · Build 12426798 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 18:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Fixed item generation

Fixed head bobbing

Distance between enemies increased

Fixed guns FOV

Fixed player fall damage

Fixed player detection by enemy "Bombman"

Fixed explosion damage behind walls and floor

Fixed objects disappearing with low quality setting

Thanks to everyone who tested the game and reported their issues!

If you would like to give us feedback about the game or report issues, please contact us by email: contact@fireringstudio.com.