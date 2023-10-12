 Skip to content

Military Crusaders update for 12 October 2023

Update 0.13

Update 0.13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a long break, I want to make a small update.
Due to political issues, it was not possible to continue development of the game.

  • Sound and visual effects have been improved, more time is devoted to sound effects, the sound of war becomes more voluminous and realistic.
  • The technology tree has been translated into English and French
  • Resource icons have been added to the descriptions of buildings
  • In the sandbox you can now place soldiers on fortifications

Campaign for PMCs in development

Thanks to all those who support by purchasing and adding to the wishlist. Peace to you!

