Update 0.13

After a long break, I want to make a small update.

Due to political issues, it was not possible to continue development of the game.

Sound and visual effects have been improved, more time is devoted to sound effects, the sound of war becomes more voluminous and realistic.

The technology tree has been translated into English and French

Resource icons have been added to the descriptions of buildings

In the sandbox you can now place soldiers on fortifications

Campaign for PMCs in development

Thanks to all those who support by purchasing and adding to the wishlist. Peace to you!