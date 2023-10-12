Update 0.13

After a long break, I want to make a small update.
Due to political issues, it was not possible to continue development of the game.
- Sound and visual effects have been improved, more time is devoted to sound effects, the sound of war becomes more voluminous and realistic.
- The technology tree has been translated into English and French
- Resource icons have been added to the descriptions of buildings
- In the sandbox you can now place soldiers on fortifications
Campaign for PMCs in development
Thanks to all those who support by purchasing and adding to the wishlist. Peace to you!
