- Fix the Long Range Scanner Interface not showing the current configuration on the screen
- Fix <null> data cards showing up and fix existing ones
- Fix crystal colors being reset after leaving a chunk and returning later
- Fix some caves not having crystal deposits for the Crystal Drill
- Fix being able to build despite being in an invalid placement
- Fix drills breaking asteroids when full
Drift update for 12 October 2023
Build 10.12.2023.1 - Hotfix
