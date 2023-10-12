 Skip to content

Drift update for 12 October 2023

Build 10.12.2023.1 - Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fix the Long Range Scanner Interface not showing the current configuration on the screen
  • Fix <null> data cards showing up and fix existing ones
  • Fix crystal colors being reset after leaving a chunk and returning later
  • Fix some caves not having crystal deposits for the Crystal Drill
  • Fix being able to build despite being in an invalid placement
  • Fix drills breaking asteroids when full

Changed files in this update

