 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reign Of Dwarf update for 12 October 2023

Reign of Dwarf Demo Update #4

Share · View all patches · Build 12426750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


:wave: New patch coming along, check out the change-list! :eyes:

Fixes

  • Bow Arrow now fits in hand for observers correctly.
  • Melee weapons hit now plays correct sound when hitting wood.
  • Influence chest improvements, fixed potential bugs that can crash client.

Game Changes

  • Increased footsteps volume.
  • Increased night time speed.

Optimizations

  • General null ref error fixes and some common errors from analytics.
  • Optimized the DecayManager, should give better server performance.
  • Optimized LOD for harvestable rocks.
  • Optimized hair & clothes physics, disable when sleeping.
  • Minor optimizations done to Dungeon's LOD.
  • Minor optimizations done to Goblin Camp.

Many other improvements were made but are too minor to be listed. If you want to have a look, you can check it out here on discord.

The above changes, should translate in FPS improvement on Client & Server side.

See you in the next update! :he_dwarf_old_astonished:

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 12426750
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1442912 Depot 1442912
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link