Reign of Dwarf Demo Update #4

:wave: New patch coming along, check out the change-list! :eyes:
Fixes
- Bow Arrow now fits in hand for observers correctly.
- Melee weapons hit now plays correct sound when hitting wood.
- Influence chest improvements, fixed potential bugs that can crash client.
Game Changes
- Increased footsteps volume.
- Increased night time speed.
Optimizations
- General null ref error fixes and some common errors from analytics.
- Optimized the DecayManager, should give better server performance.
- Optimized LOD for harvestable rocks.
- Optimized hair & clothes physics, disable when sleeping.
- Minor optimizations done to Dungeon's LOD.
- Minor optimizations done to Goblin Camp.
Many other improvements were made but are too minor to be listed. If you want to have a look, you can check it out here on discord.
The above changes, should translate in FPS improvement on Client & Server side.
See you in the next update! :he_dwarf_old_astonished:
Changed depots in development branch