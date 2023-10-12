Reign of Dwarf Demo Update #4

Share · View all patches · Build 12426750 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy

New patch coming along, check out the change-list!

Fixes

Bow Arrow now fits in hand for observers correctly.

Melee weapons hit now plays correct sound when hitting wood.

Influence chest improvements, fixed potential bugs that can crash client.

Game Changes

Increased footsteps volume.

Increased night time speed.

Optimizations

General null ref error fixes and some common errors from analytics.

Optimized the DecayManager, should give better server performance.

Optimized LOD for harvestable rocks.

Optimized hair & clothes physics, disable when sleeping.

Minor optimizations done to Dungeon's LOD.

Minor optimizations done to Goblin Camp.

Many other improvements were made but are too minor to be listed. If you want to have a look, you can check it out here on discord.

The above changes, should translate in FPS improvement on Client & Server side.

See you in the next update!