Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 13 October 2023

Halloween Edition 2023

Build 12426652

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,
this Halloween, we will continue our special tradition with a festive event where you can catch Zombie fish, achieve extraordinary feats, and win a distinct rod, reel & float.

Though the core event remains familiar from 2022, you'll spot some visual tweaks on the maps for a renewed experience.

Event Details

As a Halloween treat, we've refreshed our special map, "Jackson National Park - Halloween", distinct from the conventional Jackson Park map. We know the Halloween ambiance isn't everyone's cup of tea, so we made sure the two maps remain separate.

The map retains its special visuals and sounds, accompanied by a few eerie surprises. But let's not forget our main aim – fishing! Dive into the event waters to hook the Zombie Bass fish, and bag some exclusive rewards for your efforts.

Schedule / When?
  • Start: October 26 at 7:00 PM (CEST)
  • End: November 18 at 11:59 PM (CEST)
Halloween Event - Content List
  • Jackson National Park (Halloween Edition 2023)
  • Zombie Bass
  • Equipment: Neon worm (rotten) + Fluo spinning lure
  • Achievements
  • Event with rewards
Prizes
  • 🎣 Catch 5 Zombie bass | Reward: Pumpkin float
  • 🎣 Catch 25 Zombie bass | Reward: Wicked Halloween reel
  • 🎣 Catch 50 Zombie bass | Reward: Halloween fishing rod

