 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 12 October 2023

Beta 14 "Mod Support" Patch (Beta 14.2.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 12426649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content/features

  • Added new props and room templates to the map generator
  • Added new assets to the map editor

Improvements

  • Reduced the cost of the weapons, attachments, grenades and shields
  • Reduced the size of the maps in the campaign first chapter
  • Reduced the max amount of enemies in a single room for low and medium threat levels
  • Increased the zoom out limit for bigger custom maps
  • Reduced the amount of doors in generated maps
  • Hide the leaderboard buttons for squads with the unlocked option active or gameplay mods are installed
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed applying character customization to all leading to weird bugs
  • Fixed character standing up when crouched and changing their aiming target

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link