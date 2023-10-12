Beta 14 "Mod Support" Patch (Beta 14.2.0)

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
New content/features
- Added new props and room templates to the map generator
- Added new assets to the map editor
Improvements
- Reduced the cost of the weapons, attachments, grenades and shields
- Reduced the size of the maps in the campaign first chapter
- Reduced the max amount of enemies in a single room for low and medium threat levels
- Increased the zoom out limit for bigger custom maps
- Reduced the amount of doors in generated maps
- Hide the leaderboard buttons for squads with the unlocked option active or gameplay mods are installed
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed applying character customization to all leading to weird bugs
- Fixed character standing up when crouched and changing their aiming target
