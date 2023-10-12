PREMIERE OF OUR SHORT FILM "I Know This Place..?"

Hooray! Finally we released our short film. Filmed by our own team, with whom we developed “I Know This Place..?”. Film will tell you more about Vladimir Mashkov, yes, yes, the same one to whose apartment we come in Chapter 1.

The film will show the events that happened before Chapter 1. Essentially, this is Chapter 0, the prequel.

Now the film is available to you from the main menu of the game (a separate “Watch prequel” button will take you to Youtube).

There in the description you will find a link to the 4k full version if you want to enjoy full quality.

The film is only available to players who purchased the chapter on Steam. Later the film will be available to everyone.

Leave your comments under the film on Youtube. This is important to us!

Chapter 2 is ahead and we are open to partners and investors!

Our public page with a discussion of the game, the film, competitions and riddles about the game:

https://t.me/IKTP_RU





