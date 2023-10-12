 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Know This Place..? update for 12 October 2023

PREMIERE OF OUR SHORT FILM "I Know This Place..?"

Share · View all patches · Build 12426629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hooray! Finally we released our short film. Filmed by our own team, with whom we developed “I Know This Place..?”. Film will tell you more about Vladimir Mashkov, yes, yes, the same one to whose apartment we come in Chapter 1.
The film will show the events that happened before Chapter 1. Essentially, this is Chapter 0, the prequel.
Now the film is available to you from the main menu of the game (a separate “Watch prequel” button will take you to Youtube).
There in the description you will find a link to the 4k full version if you want to enjoy full quality.

The film is only available to players who purchased the chapter on Steam. Later the film will be available to everyone.
Leave your comments under the film on Youtube. This is important to us!
Chapter 2 is ahead and we are open to partners and investors!

Our public page with a discussion of the game, the film, competitions and riddles about the game:
https://t.me/IKTP_RU


Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2243561 Depot 2243561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link