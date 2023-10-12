 Skip to content

World Fit update for 12 October 2023

Patch for longitude and latitude fix (map not visible error for some countries)

fixed fractions format for different countries(comma vs period) for long and lat values, so players in for example Germany can see map being loaded correctly.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1832581
  • Loading history…
