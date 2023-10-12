Patch 0.2.13 Now Live!

Happy to report the following fixes this week!
Improvements
- NPCs answer questions based on "domain knowledge". So if you ask them a question and they don't know, they tell you who has the domain knowledge. A helpful player reported the NPC would tell you the expert's name, but not the town they were in! Now they do so you no longer have to go looking for Joan Coppard in EVERY SINGLE TOWN. ːsteamfacepalmː
- Loot drops in the final room of a dungeon were too RNG. One poor adventurer only got 6gp! :crying_yeti: We've bumped them up to make them feel much more significant. This is excellent feedback and relatively easy to fix. Early Access helps us see where the RNG needs 'help'. :happystar2022:
- A VFX will now play when casting Light or Arcane Insight
- We added a button to the quest log for abandoning a quest. This is intended only for situations where a quest breaks and you'd like to restart it. This is much easier than using console commands, though console commands makes you feel more like a Hacker! :poeIIshifty:
- Princess Katherine (which my staff assumed was my wife but I assured them definitely was not! I cannot get her to play the game!) reported a problem with the weaponsmith hammer duke quest turn in options. These have been better clarified. Thanks!
Fixes
- JBreezy reported a problem removing a Book from a tower room display slot: it was going to the tower inventory instead of the player inventory. It now goes to the player inventory.
- TrojanKaisar and Watuhboy reported issues with loading a New Game. This ended up being an inability to spawn the tower quest throwing an error and wrecking everything. We downgraded the error so it will no longer block, and updated the quest tech so that save should be able to have the tower quest now
- Monster Tamer Bloba reports being stuck in dungeon after a fight. This is a tough one due to race conditions, we made a temporary bandaid for it that we hope will quash the error. More investigation necessary.
