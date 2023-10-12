 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WTC : Love's Labour's Lost update for 12 October 2023

Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12426550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • One side-story has been extended to have a more poignant conclusion (and also to tally up with No Regrets)
  • Slight modification on second side-story
  • Main story has been amended

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1981691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1981692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1981693
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link