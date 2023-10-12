 Skip to content

Figmin XR - Tilt Five update for 12 October 2023

Update 20

Build 12426527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Audio reactive brushes can be activated with your voice
Voice chat for remote multiplayer
Text editor improvements
Export your sketches as GLTF 3D models
Easier import/export of tilt files
multiplayer room size increased to 16
You can duplicate selected brush strokes easily

