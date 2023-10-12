Audio reactive brushes can be activated with your voice
Voice chat for remote multiplayer
Text editor improvements
Export your sketches as GLTF 3D models
Easier import/export of tilt files
multiplayer room size increased to 16
You can duplicate selected brush strokes easily
Figmin XR - Tilt Five update for 12 October 2023
Update 20
