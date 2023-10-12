 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boss Fighters update for 12 October 2023

TOWNHALL+SHOWCASE

Share · View all patches · Build 12426466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Okay, guys. We have something MONSTROUSLY COOL to show you during today’s Townhall😱😮‍💨

Don’t you dare miss it!😈

We’re live in 15 MINUTES! ⏩ https://discord.gg/wtU669j9Sd?event=1161739563451035668

Changed depots in develop-1 branch

View more data in app history for build 12426466
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1784651 Depot 1784651
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link