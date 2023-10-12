 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 12 October 2023

Build 0.323

Share · View all patches · Build 12426441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Can use jump drive after jumping quadrant when you have no sector goals
-Add use quadrant gate goals, and tweak english
-Rename sector goals to goals.
-Add hints to stock goals.
-Increase max jump distance to prevent rare possibility of getting marooned
-Reorganise stock order goals so you only receive 2 or 3 at a time
-Remove "talk to Traci" goal if remaining from tutorial when you jump
-New logo

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  • Loading history…
