Build 0.323

-Can use jump drive after jumping quadrant when you have no sector goals

-Add use quadrant gate goals, and tweak english

-Rename sector goals to goals.

-Add hints to stock goals.

-Increase max jump distance to prevent rare possibility of getting marooned

-Reorganise stock order goals so you only receive 2 or 3 at a time

-Remove "talk to Traci" goal if remaining from tutorial when you jump

-New logo