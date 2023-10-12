- CHAPTER #34 - THE SPELL AND THE FLAIL

Changelog 1.30
IMPROVEMENTS
- Spells that are usable in combat now have a red box around their image. Those spells that are exclusive for events will have a light blue box, to differentiate them from combat spells.
- When you are replacing one item in your inventory with another, mousing over the items in your inventory no longer removes the text explaining how the replacement works.
- When entering the Achieved Ends page and returning to the adventure selection page (or when returning from the options panel), it now does not delete the description text of the selected adventure nor does it delete its image.
- Revised the spells that can be obtained in Wizards' Towers and Scholars' Guilds for a little more variety of spells.
- Players can now exit the Achieved Ends page by pressing the ESC key.
- Improved images of Healing and High Healing spells.
ADDED
- Added new spell: Bless Weapon. It is a Priest's initial spell, and the rest of the characters can acquire it in Wizard Towers, High Temples or Scholars' Guilds. This new spell is only available to characters with a medium WIS value, when learning a new spell in these Towers or when delivering a magic scroll, or in the High Temples when a Strange Idol is delivered.
- Added new possible enemy: Lion. This enemy can be found wandering in the vicinity of the Sobara desert or in the fighting pits of Turania.
- A code has been added to avoid possible bugs that could occur in the Wizards Towers and Scholars Guilds.
- An image of a plague of rats that may appear on some pages has been added (the image is purely cosmetic).
CHANGES
- The Priest class increases its Strength by 1 and reduces its Intelligence by 1. This balance has been made to slightly increase the Priest's chance of hitting when using Hammers, Maces or Flails. (Only valid for the creation of new characters, not for previously saved characters).
- Changed the initial Priest spell from 'Lightspell' to 'Bless Weapon'.
- The necromancer's initial weapon, 'Bone Spear', has reduced its damage from 2 to 1, but has increased its chance to hit the enemy from -3 to +0.
- Wizard Towers can now grant the 'Sleep Song spell' to those characters who deliver a magic scroll to the Tower and their WIS value is lower than 10.
- Fights in the Turania fighting pit can now also be against Lions.
- If you attack the knight of the order of Nadeau in the story 'The Funeral March', and you are still accompanied by the Paladin, he will leave your company immediately. The same happens if you choose to assassinate Sir Renaud in the same story.
- If the player has a Priest as a character, he/she cannot refuse to rescue the prisoner from the catacombs of Narland ('The lost City' Story).
- Changed the color of the 'horse icon box' to differentiate it from spells.
- Changed the image of the Magic Cloak.
- Changed the image of the Bear.
- Changed the sound of coins when earning gold by playing cards in the inns to differentiate it from the sound of buying/selling.
- Removed the waiting time for page change that occurred when the rogue character opened the Crowburg stables with a lockpick in the story 'The Funeral March' (page 183) . This could cause the player to press another option during that time and the game would get confused when interpreting two different actions.
- A sentence on page 180, which did not read well in English, has been modified.
- Slightly aligned The End label on the character death page.
- Some texts have been slightly modified.
BUGFIXES
- When defeating the Shadow Guild member upon reaching the Impassable Mountains (in the story 'The Ring of King Agmar'), a bug could occur that blocked the player's progress if the player entered and exited the inventory page at that time. There was a redirection error to the correct page that has been fixed.
- When entering the Crowburg Tavern in 'The Funeral March' storyline the game was generating the image of an outdoor inn when it should be generating a town inn.
- Fixed a bug where inspecting a magic ring in the wizard's tower or in the scholar's guild in a particular quest would prevent the player from leaving that page.
- Fixed a small bug where entering the inventory from the 'inspect magic rings' page, when returning, would repeat the text of what spell you wanted to bind to the ring when it may have already been bound.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes occurred on page 195 ('The Ring of King Agmar'), where the image of our character could be changed by another character during the rest of the adventure.
- Corrected a spelling error on page 116.
- A small error in the repetition of a word has been corrected on page 178.
- Fixed some text formatting on page 21.
