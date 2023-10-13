Spells and Enchanting!

Mystical Focus!
You can now change and reroll your gear
After researching Basic Combat you now unlock the crafting recipe for Mystical Focus, a object that lets you change your equipment
At the Mystical Focus you can:
- Upgrade a Rare to an Epic item
- Upgrade an Epic to Mythic item
- Randomize the Spell on an item
- Randomize the Mythic Effect on an item
- Randomize which Stats appear on an item
- Randomize power of the Stats on an item
Place your equipment and some magic essence in the Mystical Focus' inventory and choose one of the options
Along with this we've added magical essences to the game
You get magical essences by salvaging your gear
The inventory's 'destroy item' changes to 'salvage item' when holding equipment. Salvaging destroys your item and gives you back magical essence based on the rarity of the item
These essences are:
- Common Salvage - from Common items
- Rare Essence - from Rare items
- Epic Shadow - from Epic items
- Mythic Soul - from Mythic items
When altering an item, if it fails for any reason (ie wrong rarity, no item, etc.), you get your item and/or essences back
Make sure to pick up all equipment since every magical essence is useful. Common Salvage for instance is required to reroll an items power
Spells Rework
We've reworked the spell system to make it more dynamic, and to allow more spells
Elemental Power system has been deprecated and no longer rolls on gear
Now rare and higher gear comes with a Spell affix
This gives you the spell shown on the gear when you equip it
Each spell has a specific slot on your combat bar: 1,2,3,4, left click, right click
You can only have one spell for each slot. Equipping an item with a different spell for the same slot will use that new spell instead
Spells are independent of the items rarity and level, although their damage still scales with your characters stats
We have added 7 new Spells with this update:
- Tornado - Summon a tornado that moves around randomly and damage enemies - Slot 1
- Buff - Buff your character, increasing your damage and armor temporarily - Slot 2
- Barrier - Surround yourself with a magical barrier that greatly increases your armor for a short time - Slot 2
- Slam - Slam the ground around you dealing damage and stunning enemies - Slot 3
- Lightning Rain - Continuously strike random areas around you with lightning - Slot 4
- Fireball - Shoot a ball of fire where you are aiming - Slot Left Click
- Magic Blast - Blast the area in front of you with wild magic - Slot Right Click
The Spells from Elemental Power are now added into the equipment spell pool, and have the same slots as they did before
Try to find/alter your items to get a spell in each slot to form a complete build
Crops
We've added 5 new crops to Ficterra
- Potatoes - Common
- Onions - Epic
- Peanuts - Mythic
- Lettuce - Common
- Strawberries - Rare
We've also converted Wheat, Cotton, and Mulberries over to the new crop system
-
Cotton and Wheat still maintain their unique look
Biomes now generate with the new crop versions, but terrain generated before this update will still have the old versions
Seeds now combine in your inventory if they are the same type
You can now scroll between individual types of seeds in the toolbar
Crops now show an effect when harvested, instead of just disappearing
Seed icon on bags of seed now changes with the type of seed you are using
You can now see the remaining time left on crops until you can harvest them, in the inspector at the top of the screen
Hovering over a crop now changed the icon to a hand if you can harvest it and changes it to an wait hand if you can't
Mountainbound
- Added New Custom Map - Mountainbound - A land with many biomes surrounded by mountains. Start in the pleasant cherry steps biome and explore the different areas through the gaps in the mountains
Lighting Rework
- We've reworked how lighting works for Deferred Rendering - Low
- Previously this still took a decent performance hit, and didn't offer much visually
- Now we've implemented a completely new system (separate from Medium and High) to provide fast performance and still have decent visual quality
- This is now the default setting for lighting, since it has the best performance and decent visuals. You can change this in the settings menu if you want better visuals
UI
- Moved the health bar to the left side of the screen instead of the center. It was constantly getting in the way of stuff
- Changed the blur shader used in several UI elements for better performance
- Reduced the size of the Quest Log
- Reduced the size of the hotkeys reminders on the top left of the screen
- Added a Quest Log (L) hotkey reminder to the bar in the top left
Other
- Added a new Mythic ring: Essence Extractor. This gives you a 25% chance to generate an extra rare essence when salvaging a rare item
- Increased player's starting inventory space from 60 to 70. This makes it more manageable in the start of the game when you have no chests to store things in
- Added a 'Night Time' music track to several biomes whose daytime music was a little off for the night
- Reworked the toolbar internally to allow for better scrolling and to handle complicated items with better
- Pumpkins and jack o'lanterns have a new material, so they aren't weirdly dark
- Changed the spawn rate of wheat, cotton, and mulberries in changing them over to the new crop system. The are still around the same spawn rate
- Lava now glows with hdr color
- A Bloom effect has been added to the game to help lava glow and add a softer feel to the environment
- Changed the controls for Crate. Right clicking an empty crate puts the current item in it, while right clicking a non-empty crate takes your stuff out. The old controls were weird, and you could only do things 1 at a time, which made it tedious
- Crafting Recipes with no output now show a description of the recipe instead of nothing (specifically done for new Mystical Focus recipes)
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with crops not saving frequently enough for crops that take a long time to grow
- Equipment tooltip no longer says Dreary Feet when no mythic effect is present on an item
- Monsters are now correctly getting stunned from effects
- The 'You spawned here' marker is now correctly transparent for new worlds
- Respawn points now have physical form in the universe again
- Wooden elevators, planks and various other wood bases items, now look like wood again
- Increased the volume of the music for the Cherry Forest biome; it was unusually low
- The Jar of POW no longer looks insane
- Flame ring's fire has also regained its sanity
- Monster health bars now show when a monster has died correctly
- Crafting materials in the crafting screen should now appear all on one line instead of getting stuck in the button below
