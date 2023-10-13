Spells and Enchanting!

Make sure to pick up all equipment since every magical essence is useful. Common Salvage for instance is required to reroll an items power

When altering an item, if it fails for any reason (ie wrong rarity, no item, etc.), you get your item and/or essences back

The inventory's 'destroy item' changes to 'salvage item' when holding equipment. Salvaging destroys your item and gives you back magical essence based on the rarity of the item

You get magical essences by salvaging your gear

Along with this we've added magical essences to the game

Place your equipment and some magic essence in the Mystical Focus' inventory and choose one of the options

At the Mystical Focus you can:

After researching Basic Combat you now unlock the crafting recipe for Mystical Focus, a object that lets you change your equipment

You can now change and reroll your gear

We've reworked the spell system to make it more dynamic, and to allow more spells

Elemental Power system has been deprecated and no longer rolls on gear

Now rare and higher gear comes with a Spell affix

This gives you the spell shown on the gear when you equip it

Each spell has a specific slot on your combat bar: 1,2,3,4, left click, right click

You can only have one spell for each slot. Equipping an item with a different spell for the same slot will use that new spell instead

Spells are independent of the items rarity and level, although their damage still scales with your characters stats

We have added 7 new Spells with this update: Tornado - Summon a tornado that moves around randomly and damage enemies - Slot 1

Buff - Buff your character, increasing your damage and armor temporarily - Slot 2

Barrier - Surround yourself with a magical barrier that greatly increases your armor for a short time - Slot 2

Slam - Slam the ground around you dealing damage and stunning enemies - Slot 3

Lightning Rain - Continuously strike random areas around you with lightning - Slot 4

Fireball - Shoot a ball of fire where you are aiming - Slot Left Click

Magic Blast - Blast the area in front of you with wild magic - Slot Right Click

The Spells from Elemental Power are now added into the equipment spell pool, and have the same slots as they did before