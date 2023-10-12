Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V1.10

This is what has changed in Early Access 1.10
• Added a scanning effect to when the player accepts Mr Coins Deal.
• The coin tutorial in W1-3 no longer appears again after seeing it once.
• Can't hit a button through a wall in W1-5.
• Can no longer use the Bolt Blaster in forced 1st person sections in W1-2 and W1-3.
• Bolt's model no longer disappears after respawning from a checkpoint (Happened on rare occasions)
• Objects that break into smaller pieces are now more transparant.
