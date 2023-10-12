Version 0.17.5 is now live!

Hi everyone!

I have a bit of a small update for you this week as I've been dealing with the unfortunate loss of my pet Kitty last Wednesday, but normal updates should resume from here on out.

I've taken the time I've had to tidy up a lot of the code and have been reorganising my AI flow charts:

When updating this chart it helps me organise how the code is laid out and find issues. I found a lot of problems in the Imminent Threats part of the code and have given it a refactor.

The need to reload was overused in a lot of places and I've reprioritized reloading in order to get a better flow.

Some other things I have also tweaked in the reordering of the code are:

Fixed "GOTOROOMCANNOTACCESS" debug status appearing in unit logs, this appears when units are blocked on the way to a room.

Cops were previously not firing at military enemies that were about to turn into zombies. This has been fixed.

Cops reporting a dead body as an incident will now take up an action and they will stop to do it.

Changed the log status of military units advancing into buildings as "MOVING IN" instead of "REGROUPING" as this felt more appropriate.

Now that I've done this cleanup I've identified a lot of changes I want to add in future updates. I hope you are enjoying DeadOS and look forward to future updates!