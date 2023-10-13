 Skip to content

Daisho: Survival of a Samurai update for 13 October 2023

Update notes 1.5.2

Update notes 1.5.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gem sale for the weekend: get x2 gems for purchasing and gem lot in the store!
  • New craft recipes in Stone Cutter, Potter's Wheel, Tanning Rack, Farms and a new Florist workshop.
  • Optimizations to the Estate location.
  • Switched on auto-mode for the event bog location.
  • Fixed the icon for Shinobi amulet quest in the Battle Pass.
  • Treasure chests in the Pine Forest now count for the daily quests as well.
  • New feature where you can purchase items you lack for craft for gems.

