- Gem sale for the weekend: get x2 gems for purchasing and gem lot in the store!
- New craft recipes in Stone Cutter, Potter's Wheel, Tanning Rack, Farms and a new Florist workshop.
- Optimizations to the Estate location.
- Switched on auto-mode for the event bog location.
- Fixed the icon for Shinobi amulet quest in the Battle Pass.
- Treasure chests in the Pine Forest now count for the daily quests as well.
- New feature where you can purchase items you lack for craft for gems.
Daisho: Survival of a Samurai update for 13 October 2023
Update notes 1.5.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
