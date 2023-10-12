- Added "Hide All" / "Show All" input when looking at replays.
- Fix bug where daily leaderboards were sorted backwards.
- Add some extra floor at the far side of Frogger.
PogoChamp update for 12 October 2023
Minor Update: Hide All + Daily Leaderboard Fix.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
