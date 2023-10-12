 Skip to content

PogoChamp update for 12 October 2023

Minor Update: Hide All + Daily Leaderboard Fix.

Build 12426017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Hide All" / "Show All" input when looking at replays.
  • Fix bug where daily leaderboards were sorted backwards.
  • Add some extra floor at the far side of Frogger.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1357221
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1357222
  • Loading history…
