Nightmare: Les Origines update for 12 October 2023

UPDATE 3.6.3b

12 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ajout d'une nouvelle option pour désactiver le Post-Processing
Correction Potentiel d'intégration Twitch
Correction de spawn dans la carte Hotel
Correction de bug
Changement de l'IA dans la carte BackRoom

