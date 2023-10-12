Ajout d'une nouvelle option pour désactiver le Post-Processing
Correction Potentiel d'intégration Twitch
Correction de spawn dans la carte Hotel
Correction de bug
Changement de l'IA dans la carte BackRoom
Nightmare: Les Origines update for 12 October 2023
UPDATE 3.6.3b
