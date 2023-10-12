 Skip to content

Zorans: Resistance update for 12 October 2023

The Final Countdown (Version A.0.0.3097_442)

Build 12425908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New System Features

  • Daily Challenges
  • In Match Music Player
  • Achievements
  • Per weapon stats tracked for each weapon
  • Gamepad Support has been completely revamped
  • Dev tags have been added. Now you'll know when we're playing too!

New Gamemode

  • Gun game added

New Gameplay Features

  • Characters can be knocked down from abilities and some weapon related explosions
  • Cannonball long range throwdown

New Visual Features

  • Shift toward new stylistic direction
  • Big X and Mr. Likeable have updated models
  • Multiple new skins and accessories available in Store
  • Levels now start with an animated camera preview
  • Other players in the party now dance to signify they're "Ready"

Maps

  • Zoranium Mines has been finalized
  • Large Cognition Floor added

UI / UX

  • Store is now accessible and items can be purchased for Z-Chips

New Audio Features

  • Sound cutting issues have been fixed

Balance Changes

  • Sniper firing rate reduced, magazine reduced to two, damage reversed to previous values
  • SMG damage increased, Fire rate reduced, now deals non modified damage ( Headshots and body shots do the same damage), Lowered magazine capacity
  • Grenade and Rocket launcher projectiles speed increased
  • Rocket launcher starts with more ammo
  • Grenade launcher firing rate reduced
  • Max player cap has been changed to 16
  • Grenades are now less bouncy and behave more realistically

Bug Fixes

  • Close range throwdown system reworked, characters now align properly
  • You can no longer jump when getting throwdowned
  • Performance degradation fixed
  • Random freeze should be fixed
  • Party system and invites should behave as expected

Known Issues

  • Training area needs overhauled (It's been removed from the experience till then)
  • Post processing can be inconsistent across maps
  • Not all maps recognize the shift in art direction yet
  • Gamepad issues persist but are highly prioritized for next update
  • Weapon names may not populate correctly when playing on Linux through Proton
  • Weapon pickup notifications are inconsistent

As always thanks to all of the users who provided feedback and helped us test out!

