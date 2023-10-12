The Final Countdown (Version A.0.0.3097_442)

New System Features
- Daily Challenges
- In Match Music Player
- Achievements
- Per weapon stats tracked for each weapon
- Gamepad Support has been completely revamped
- Dev tags have been added. Now you'll know when we're playing too!
New Gamemode
- Gun game added
New Gameplay Features
- Characters can be knocked down from abilities and some weapon related explosions
- Cannonball long range throwdown
New Visual Features
- Shift toward new stylistic direction
- Big X and Mr. Likeable have updated models
- Multiple new skins and accessories available in Store
- Levels now start with an animated camera preview
- Other players in the party now dance to signify they're "Ready"
Maps
- Zoranium Mines has been finalized
- Large Cognition Floor added
UI / UX
- Store is now accessible and items can be purchased for Z-Chips
New Audio Features
- Sound cutting issues have been fixed
Balance Changes
- Sniper firing rate reduced, magazine reduced to two, damage reversed to previous values
- SMG damage increased, Fire rate reduced, now deals non modified damage ( Headshots and body shots do the same damage), Lowered magazine capacity
- Grenade and Rocket launcher projectiles speed increased
- Rocket launcher starts with more ammo
- Grenade launcher firing rate reduced
- Max player cap has been changed to 16
- Grenades are now less bouncy and behave more realistically
Bug Fixes
- Close range throwdown system reworked, characters now align properly
- You can no longer jump when getting throwdowned
- Performance degradation fixed
- Random freeze should be fixed
- Party system and invites should behave as expected
Known Issues
- Training area needs overhauled (It's been removed from the experience till then)
- Post processing can be inconsistent across maps
- Not all maps recognize the shift in art direction yet
- Gamepad issues persist but are highly prioritized for next update
- Weapon names may not populate correctly when playing on Linux through Proton
- Weapon pickup notifications are inconsistent
As always thanks to all of the users who provided feedback and helped us test out!
Changed depots in zorans-internal-testing branch