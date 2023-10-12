Learning is Mandatory

Greetings, New Recruits. I am the Galactic Tutorializer, and it brings me optimal happiness to bring a new Tutorial Mode to One Deck Galaxy. Thanks to my programming, I will perfectly guide you through all the rules that you need to learn, and set you on the path towards prosperity in the cosmos.

Along with this new feature, we also offer a new How to Play digital rulebook, which you may browse during your leisure time aboard your space vessel of choice.

Please enjoy this update to your greatest capacity.

Designer’s Note:

Hello, Galactic Friends! I'm Chris Cieslik, designer of One Deck Galaxy (and Dungeon), and I'm thrilled that the digital implementation is coming along so nicely in Early Access. It's a complex game, and we hope that the new tutorial will help you learn all the rules of the game while allowing you to still discover and explore strategies on your own. We're working on bringing the remaining Adversaries - the Dark Star Syndicate and Preservation Authority - into the game soon, along with other cool features and content. Good luck in your Federation-building adventures!

Small Features Added:

Clicking on a Civilization’s colony stats will show a breakdown of the cards that contribute to it.

Fleets and Science show a mini-breakdown breakdown of the cards that contribute to them.

Clarify when an Encounter card is causing an Escalation.

By default, it is not necessary to select specific cards when spending Science. The game will handle this automatically. This can be changed in the Options.

Show number of swells remaining per turn for the Hungry Nebula.

Improved visibility of cards when selecting one to Exile.

Bugs Fixed: