 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Melatonin update for 12 October 2023

Steam Workshop Support

Share · View all patches · Build 12425797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, I'm excited to announce that the Steam Workshop support for Melatonin is now live! You can visit the official Melatonin Steam Workshop page to browse user created levels made by the community. To upload levels to the Workshop, simply use the "More" tab in the Level Editor. Have fun and come chat with the community on the official Discord Server!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1585221 Depot 1585221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link