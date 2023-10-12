Hey everyone, I'm excited to announce that the Steam Workshop support for Melatonin is now live! You can visit the official Melatonin Steam Workshop page to browse user created levels made by the community. To upload levels to the Workshop, simply use the "More" tab in the Level Editor. Have fun and come chat with the community on the official Discord Server!
Melatonin update for 12 October 2023
Steam Workshop Support
Patchnotes via Steam Community
