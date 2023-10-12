Update 1.4.6

Just a small one
The Pendulum SMASH happens a further away from you. Its less overwhelming which might be a bad thing but at least you can see whats going on now and it makes sense with where the debris is during THE BOTTOM chapter.
Fooled around with the haptics again for the Leap. I think I've got it really good especially on the Quest Controllers.
Added an Artists statement on the Main Menu.
Reshuffled the UI on the Main Menu.
Added METAXR so some Quest headsets should have better support. Some people have had issues with launching so hopefully this should fix it. I've tested with both INDEX and Quest 2 so they both work. Make sure if you are using either Oculus or SteamVR that you set it as the default OpenXR Runtime. Ping me a message or make a discussion thread it you run into an problems
