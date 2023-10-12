 Skip to content

The Utility Room update for 12 October 2023

Update 1.4.6

The Utility Room update for 12 October 2023

Update 1.4.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small one

  • The Pendulum SMASH happens a further away from you. Its less overwhelming which might be a bad thing but at least you can see whats going on now and it makes sense with where the debris is during THE BOTTOM chapter.

  • Fooled around with the haptics again for the Leap. I think I've got it really good especially on the Quest Controllers.

  • Added an Artists statement on the Main Menu.

  • Reshuffled the UI on the Main Menu.

  • Added METAXR so some Quest headsets should have better support. Some people have had issues with launching so hopefully this should fix it. I've tested with both INDEX and Quest 2 so they both work. Make sure if you are using either Oculus or SteamVR that you set it as the default OpenXR Runtime. Ping me a message or make a discussion thread it you run into an problems

