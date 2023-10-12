 Skip to content

Islands of the Caliph update for 12 October 2023

Testing Branch Updated to Version 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12425756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
There was a major issue in version 1.1.1 that prevented certain controller buttons from working. I believe that is fixed now. Let me know how it goes.

As for creating customized button names, it seems it may vary a lot from one controller type to the next. I do not plan to use different controller layouts, but it might be possible to make a separate text file with the button names that users could customize.

I want to get it working first before attempting any kind of fine tuning or customization though. And there may be bigger issues to deal with, so it's definitely not going to be a priority at this time.

