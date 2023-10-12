 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 12 October 2023

Version 1.60 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
All insects and frogs are now placeable on tables/shelves for decoration.

Bugs Fixed
Loading into game no longer freezes

