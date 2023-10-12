 Skip to content

Nordic Ashes update for 12 October 2023

Update v0.12.3

Update v0.12.3

Hello!
Today’s update goes as follows:

Innate Skills
  • We’ve added to the character’s constellation new information, called “Innate skills”. These are the unique abilities of each of the characters. This way, you will be able to check the information any time while you are playing, instead of just finding it on the Character Selection screen.
  • Thyra and Hafgrim have now their own innate skils.
  • Catrina Amaranth’s ultimate ability was lacking its Halloween skin.
  • Translations improved.

Muspelheim Sneak Peek

Today’s update was brief, but that’s because we’re working on the new realm, Muspelheim, land of fire and demons! Here’s a sneak peek.

Roadmap

The new roadmap we will follow during the next weeks will look like this (in case we need one extra week for any of the following updates, we will notify it):

  • October 19th: New relics, fixes, improvements and suggestions.
  • October 26th : Nightmare Mode in more realms.
  • November 2nd : End of Spooky Season. Muspelheim Beta. Ragnarok in more Realms.
  • November 9th : New Realm: Muspelheim!
  • November 16th : New character!
  • November 23rd : Fixes, improvements and suggestions.
  • December 1st : Winter Season begins, including one character themed skin, winter themed relics and festive decoration in one of the realms!

Wish you an amazing rest of the week!

