This release focuses on improving the UX, hopefully making the game easier to play:

Highlight "End turn" button when no cards can be played.

Fight rewards: Gold is now collected automatically.

Fight rewards: Removed confirmation of empty screen.

No longer show the "Discard a card" prompt when you have no cards to discard!

Add tooltips to the most important elements on the fight screen.

Thank to all my playtesters!