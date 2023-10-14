 Skip to content

Huckleberry Fields Forever update for 14 October 2023

Update Notes for Oct. 13

Share · View all patches · Build 12425367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

RELEASE NOTES

Multiplayer Improvements
  • Let the player who found the witness do the interview
  • Show ribbon beneath player who finished first
  • Make the winner of a level control the world map
  • Add 'Dad mode' so P1 always controls map and interactions
Steam Deck Fixes
  • Hide 'Keyboard' options menu on Steam Deck
  • Minor fixes to prevent opening URLs or leaving full screen in Steam Deck
  • Hide share button and URL menus on Steam Deck
Other Fixes
  • Per user feedback, change 'Quit' to 'Save & Quit'
  • Show 'Save & Quit' only for episodes
  • Move cursor into grid of suspect after interview
  • Fix 'Dad mode' not resetting
  • Fix flag shadow not fading in with rest of HUD
  • Fix bug when adding NPCs hideout levels
  • Fig bug with infinite car level feeling

