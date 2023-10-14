Update Notes for Oct. 13

RELEASE NOTES
Multiplayer Improvements
- Let the player who found the witness do the interview
- Show ribbon beneath player who finished first
- Make the winner of a level control the world map
- Add 'Dad mode' so P1 always controls map and interactions
Steam Deck Fixes
- Hide 'Keyboard' options menu on Steam Deck
- Minor fixes to prevent opening URLs or leaving full screen in Steam Deck
- Hide share button and URL menus on Steam Deck
Other Fixes
- Per user feedback, change 'Quit' to 'Save & Quit'
- Show 'Save & Quit' only for episodes
- Move cursor into grid of suspect after interview
- Fix 'Dad mode' not resetting
- Fix flag shadow not fading in with rest of HUD
- Fix bug when adding NPCs hideout levels
- Fig bug with infinite car level feeling
Changed files in this update