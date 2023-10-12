Patch Update 1.08

Howdy Folks!
This is a small update to add mod support for custom poster/sign materials. This includes a tiny under the hood change to the main game as well as some additions to the downloadable mod tools.
A new guide has also been added covering how to setup custom poster material mods.
Support & Follow Mercury Fallen Development On
Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap | Merch | Patreon
Release Notes
Game
- Added support for GDPosterMaterial data added by mods
Mod Tools
- Added Poster and Sign texture templates under ModTools->Templates
- Added Default Normal and MREM textures for Poster material usage
- Added default sub folders to Exported Content Folder
- Updated to Unity 2019
Changed files in this update