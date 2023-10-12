 Skip to content

Mercury Fallen update for 12 October 2023

Patch Update 1.08

Patch Update 1.08

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Folks!

This is a small update to add mod support for custom poster/sign materials. This includes a tiny under the hood change to the main game as well as some additions to the downloadable mod tools.

A new guide has also been added covering how to setup custom poster material mods.

Release Notes

Game

  • Added support for GDPosterMaterial data added by mods

Mod Tools

  • Added Poster and Sign texture templates under ModTools->Templates
  • Added Default Normal and MREM textures for Poster material usage
  • Added default sub folders to Exported Content Folder
  • Updated to Unity 2019

