Hi folks,

This patch addresses a couple reported issues and introduces some extra QoL tweaks. Notably, you can now hover over enemy intents to view them as tooltips, eliminating the need to click and visit the rulebook entry. However, you still have the option to do so, and it's highly recommended.

Speaking of the rulebook, you can also access it via the main menu button appropriately labeled "Rulebook" or by pressing the F1 key from anywhere in the game, it always have been there to teach you everything you want to know about the game.

The VFX for the "Self" cards have been updated to convey a more appropriate and buff-like sensation. Additionally, a more prominent section has been added to the "Personal Details" as a clear reminder of the mode you're currently in.

_Last but not least, If you're using a localization mod, it will have to be updated to include the new fields in "EnglishStatus Effects.json".

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 12/10 # 1.063.9

Bugfixes

Fixed a few typos in various cards and perks.

While using Alt + Click to preview a generic ability of an ally with a specific expertise, the displayed values sometimes incorrectly included expertise-based bonuses.

Misc changes and QoL Additions