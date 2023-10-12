Version 0.73 updated

Hello,

We have introduced a new system and addressed bugs in this update:

● Story plots for 1-1, 1-2, 1-3, and 2-1 have been completed.

● Introducing the "Chapter System" with level completion and additional rewards.

● The "Night Parade of One Hundred Demons" mode is now available.

● A new quest bar system that allows players to view current quests and their progress (excluding hidden quests).

● Reincarnation mechanism: Now, every sub-chapter has set goals for high-reward challenges.

● We've added critical hits and skill specialization. As characters use certain types of skills, their proficiency in those skills increases, enhancing the damage they deal and unlocking hidden functionalities.

● Map revamp for the "Palace of Longevity" dungeon.

● Fixed certain battle events that weren't functioning as intended.

● Monster stat adjustments.

● Skill value adjustments.

● Trade shop product updates.

● Drop item formula adjustments.

● Gear attribute value adjustments.

● Damage formula revisions.

● Completed missing monster avatars.

● Adjustments to the secret skill method.

● Added new set bonuses.

● Along with many other bug fixes.

From this version onwards, there's no need to restart your game. We will continue to expand on chapter content and progress the main storyline. We'll reconnect with all of you soon. Thank you!

Bandage and Go Studio