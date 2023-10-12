_

Fellow officers,

_

activate your sirens, rush to the scene and ensure evidence is secured: The Crime Scene Update is coming on October 19, 2023 to Police Simulator: Patrol Officers across all platforms!

With this update, we focus entirely on improved crime scenes which have been highly requested by players. Let's dive right into it!

Officers, we require your assistance...



A robbery? An assault? Up until now, the process of approaching a crime scene has been rather straightforward. You arrive, interview a witness and either you know who the suspect is, or you don't – and if you do, it's time to look out for the wanted suspect.

With The Crime Scene Update, your responsibilities will grow and your tasks will advance: With the new and advanced crime scene callouts, which can appear during 'Car Patrols', you are directly responsible for the safety and initial procedures as the first responder arriving at the scene.

Poles & Tapes



No trespassing allowed! To create a safer environment for all involved parties, especially potential victims, and to prohibit potential compromise of evidence, you must properly secure the crime scene. To assist you in this task, we're adding a new tool: Securing poles!

Placing the poles is fairly similar to cones: When holding them in your hands, it's just a simple button press to put them at the desired location on the ground. If you then place another pole nearby, a tape will automatically connect these poles, creating a barrier for NPCs who will now actively avoid the crime scene. Possibly the best way to keep the pertinent evidence uncontaminated, we would say.

You love shiny stuff? Yeah, so do we. That's why securing poles will reflect light during night shifts, all for the sake of safety! And because it looks cool. But please don't tell our bosses.

Poles and tapes can be accessed and added to your inventory via the trunk of your patrol car. You can of course assign them to the trunk itself via the garage!

Secure the evidence



Every crime scene tells a little story through its environment: What could possibly have happened here? Who was responsible for the mess? And why can't they just leave this little food stand alone, ffs?! Before you start your investigation, you are fully in the dark.

Your job is to help other law enforcement agencies to solve crimes by providing them with evidence that can later be used in court. That's why you need to secure, mark and document the evidence so that other parties can proceed with their work.

In your trunk, alongside the new poles, you will also discover brand-new evidence markers which can be placed next to each item on the ground. They will then be marked with a number and must be photographed with your camera, with each picture advancing the progression at the scene. This is important for your colleagues in Brighton as these photographs have to be taken before anything is touched, moved, or otherwise further investigated. The first shot of the evidence is very essential to confirm that no one has meddled with the crime scene, after all.

Here's what's cool: The more you progress with the documentation and associated investigation, the more information about the person responsible for the crime you receive! This will greatly help you during your search for the wanted suspect you need to find, arrest and transport in conclusion.

Introducing: The Multipurpose Police Vehicle



We're pleased to announce the Multipurpose Police Vehicle (MPV), a solid and sturdy choice for your next shift!

The Multipurpose Police Vehicle is the perfect next-generation police vehicle to keep Brighton safe! Not only does this car allow you to tug away civilian vehicles damaged in accidents or which are violating the law, it also increases the size of your trunk inventory.

The Multipurpose Police Vehicle will release on October 19, 2023 alongside the update at a small price of just 2,99€ / $2,99 USD or the equivalent in your region.

Stay tuned for more news!

Of course, we'll ship a lot more improvements, bug fixes and adjustments with The Crime Scene Update. We'll publish the full patch notes for the update on October 19, 2023.

The first streamers and content creators will receive full access to the update in the coming days and will be able to showcase the new features prior to release while the update is still in submission for a public release on all platforms. This way, you can already take a look at the content!

Thank you all for your support and we hope you're excited for the full update once it launches on October 19.

Your Police Simulator Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/997010/Police_Simulator_Patrol_Officers/